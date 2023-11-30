Obituary for Thomas Dean Chadek

June 20, 1954 – November 28, 2023

Thomas Dean Chadek, 69, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Thomas was born on June 20, 1954, to Jerome and Lois (née Ziesemer) Chadek. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Denise Celeste, on Oct. 23, 1982, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church.

Thomas was a graduate of J. I. Case High School, class of 1972. He worked as a production planner for Yunker Industries, retiring after more than 30 years of dedicated service. Thomas was a longtime member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church, and thoroughly enjoyed attending Our Harmony Club.

In his free time, he enjoyed classic rock, model trains, hunting, fishing, watching the Brewers, Bucks, Badgers and Packers, and was a lover of all things chocolate.

Thomas will be deeply missed by his children, Carrie (Steven) Slater, Ryan (Rachel) Chadek, and Kyle Chadek; grandchildren, Gianna, Maverick, Brantley and Penelope; sisters, Gloria (Garry) Friesema, and Dawn (Matt) MacDonald; beloved companion, Eagle; and other family members and friends.

He goes on to be reunited with his wife, Denise; parents, Jerome and Lois Chadek; brother-in-law, Patrick Celeste; and nephew, Eric Mortenson.

Services

A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to volunteer for, or make donations to, Our Harmony Club.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Tom’s caregivers, friends and family who have assisted and spent time with him along the way.

