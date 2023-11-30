MADISON – A Nov. 28 press release from the grassroots group WISDOM calls to action the people of Wisconsin in support of incarcerated people who have been affected by the Department of Corrections’ “cruel” and “destructive” procedures.
The press release from WISDOM reads:
“WISDOM, its affiliates and partners will stage a public demonstration against the Department of Corrections’ cruel, destructive, and detrimental “lockdown” procedures at its numerous institutions on Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Governor’s Mansion at 99 Cambridge Road, Madison.
We were able to successfully urge Democratic lawmakers to propose a package of bills aimed to improve conditions for the thousands of incarcerated people across the state. Prior to the legislation being introduced, WISDOM hosted actions and vigils at Waupun Correctional Institution and Green Bay Correctional Institution. However, this work is far from over.
Since the Governor’s letter two weeks ago, little action has been taken to address the lockdowns in Wisconsin’s prisons and the situation is only getting worse. We are urging the governor, the state legislature, and the Department of Corrections to end this humanitarian crisis in Wisconsin prisons.
Please join us during this important moment and to hear from individuals impacted by this. You can register for the event in advance through this link here.
The Department of Corrections needs to be held accountable for its inexcusable failures to comply with its statutory mandate to provide for the rehabilitation of people with convictions.
For inquiries about the event, you can email WISDOM Transformational Justice Campaign Coordinator Mark Rice at ricermark@gmail.com.”
Wisconsin’s Prisons in recent news
