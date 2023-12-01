SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN — Holiday events in Southeastern Wisconsin are overflowing with fun this upcoming weekend.

Soak up every bit of this season before it passes by attending the following five events.

1. Winter Greenery Class

At Richard Bong State Recreational Area, on Dec. 2, get in the holiday spirit by creating winter greenery by using natural greenery found within the park.

The class will assist attendees in creating a door decoration. Guests are welcome to bring decorations and items to create with.

Entrance to Richard Bong State Recreation Area – Credit: Emma Widmar

The class is $20 and a Wisconsin State Park pass is required. At this time, passes are available online and at the park.

Please register at 262-332-1574 and if a spot is available, you will receive a call confirming your spot and requesting payment, according to the event listing.

2. Holiday Party at Gateway Classic Cars

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Gateway Classic Cars. Throughout their 21 showrooms, they will host their annual Holiday Party to the public that benefits Toys for Tots on Dec. 2.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the company will be accepting new and unwrapped toys for Santa to deliver to local hospitals and families. Admission is free for those who bring a donation or unwrapped toy.

Food, drinks, and music will be provided (while supplies last).

Learn more online.

3. Holiday Dash – 12 days of Christmas

Get ready to run as the Holiday Dash takes place on Dec. 2 in Burlington. This walk/run will be the kick-off weekend for Burlington’s 12 Days of Christmas Festivity.

Dress festive and team up with your family and friends to participate in the Holiday Dash.

Sign up for the festive run online.

4. CPKC Holiday Train

Be sure to stop on out to Sturtevant or Caledonia to see the brightly lit and holiday-themed train.

5. Light up Union Grove

Enjoy the holiday season in Union Grove. Dive into December by participating in one of the many festive events.