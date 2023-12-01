BONK! To Hold Final Event at Racine Public Library Dec. 9

The December BONK! event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Racine Public Library (75 7th St., Racine, WI 53403) The event will be an open mic and pot-luck to celebrate the last 15 years ofthis curated series. For more information, visit BONK! online.

To celebrate the last 15 years of BONK! as it comes to a close, the community is invited to a free open mic and potluck. Participants will be able not only to share their original works but also their favorite memories of BONK! T-Shirts will be available for sale for $15 each. There will also be a poetry swap where people can bring in copies of their poems for people to take with them if they choose. You can find out more about the poetry swap as well as what to bring to the potluck on our website.

About BONK!

BONK! exists to bring healing, justice, equity, joy, connection, and quality of life to the Racine community and beyond, through a variety of educational and community-building initiatives, including a world-class performing arts series. This series showcases poets, writers, musicians, filmmakers, and all sorts of talent in between. Founded in the fall of 2008, it has been running with an event every month for over fifteen years now. BONK! Is made possible by The Racine Public Library, the Racine Community Foundation, the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, the Friends of the Racine Public Library, and Olde Madrid restaurant.

For more information, you can go to the series’ website or you can contact Alex Reilly at 262-989-2930 or e-mail them at contact@bonkseries.org.

