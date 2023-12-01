Obituary for Carol Jean Azarian-Miller

October 25, 1951 – November 23, 2023

Carol Jean Azarian-Miller, 72, passed away with her family at her side on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, at Accent Care Hospice in Wauwatosa, Wis. She was born in Racine on Oct. 25, 1951. She was the daughter of the late Arshag and Lucene (née Kasapian) Azarian.

Carol Jean Azarian-Miller

Carol graduated from William Horlick High School in 1969 and went on to pursue and earn a degree in Elementary Education from Dominican College.

On May 24, 1986, she was united in marriage to Donald J. Miller at St. Mesrob Armenian Church.

She worked at Astronautics Corporation for 28 years retiring as an executive assistant. Carol battled Multiple Sclerosis for decades, but that did not change her love of nor her ability to travel. She and Don traveled across the country touring national parks, sampling new foods and enjoying time well spent with each other. Her travels took her as far away as Alaska and Argentina.

She had an amazing voice, and for over 50 years loved singing in and directing her church choir. Carol will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her kindness, and her strength of spirit. Above all, Carol treasured the time spent with family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Surviving Carol Jean Azarian-Miller is her husband of 37 years, Don; stepsons, Randy (Stacey) Miller, Wayne (fiancée Beth Guse) Miller; grandsons, Jacob and Connor; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn Azarian, Mary Kaprelian, Bernice Lape, Diana Stitely, Cindy (Tim) Berkey, Larry (Dot) Lape; local niece and nephew, Andrea Azarian, and Nick (Maria) Azarian; along with many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brothers, Tavet “David” Azarian and Ned Azarian; as well as brothers-in-law, Rick Lape and Donald Stitely.

Services

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4 at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie St., with Fr. Avedis Kalagian officiating. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Carol’s caregivers, especially Cindy, Lynn and Trish, for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Carol Jean Azarian-Miller courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.