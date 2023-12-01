Obituary for Donna Marie Kieliszewski

January 24, 1945 – November 24, 2023

Donna Marie Kieliszewski (née Roushia), 78, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at her home in Reedsburg, Wis.

Donna was born in Racine on Jan. 24, 1945, to the late Maurice and Juanita (née Brechtbill) Roushia. A graduate of Washington Park High School, she was a proud and tireless homemaker who also had worked at DeRango’s-West Racine and for her Dad’s bar, Maury’s.

Among her interests, Donna enjoyed puzzles, was very crafty – especially latch hook, canvas and yarn baskets, ceramics and making jewelry, playing cribbage, coloring books, and was a sports enthusiast – especially golf and bowling.

Surviving are her daughter, Dianne (Darren Heath) Bencz; grandchildren, Brandon (Shawna) Heacox, Joshua (Kendalynn) Blixt, Zackary (Hailey) Vanderhoof and Raven (Mike) Smith; sister, Maurine Eisel; brother-in-law, Bob Leisner; and by many adored nieces and nephews whom Donna loved – too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 31 years, Richard “Dick” Kieliszewski; brothers, Wayne (Char) Roushia, Eugene (Cheryl) Roushia and Dale (Janet) Roushia; sisters, Janice (Ron) Maki and Anita Leisner; and brothers-in-law, William Eisel; Jerry and Jim Kieliszewski.

Services

Services celebrating Donna’s life will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Celebrant Cheri Neal officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Private interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Donna Marie Kieliszewski courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.