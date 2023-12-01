Obituary for Edmund George Shada Jr.

June 2, 1951 – November 26, 2023

Edmund George Shada Jr., 72, passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of family, on Sunday morning, Nov. 26, 2023, at Northwestern Medical Center in Chicago.

Edmund George Shada

Ed was born in Winona, Minn., on June 2, 1951 to Edmund Sr. and Eleanore (nee: Thomas) Shada. He was a 1969 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from UW-Parkside.

On Aug. 29, 1970, Ed was united in marriage with Carol Jean (née Jenkins). With a tireless work ethic, Ed was employed as a pharmaceutical quality control manager at Abbott Laboratories for 39 years. In retirement, he worked for Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home in Kenosha and Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant.

Family was an intense focus of Ed. He loved his family dearly, enjoying countless hours together at frequent gatherings and celebrations. He was very involved with his children, spending a great deal of time coaching youth sports, and later closely followed his grandchildren’s sports teams with caring, loving, interest and support.

Hobbies and pastimes that brought Ed happiness included traveling, collecting coins, sports cards, and following college and pro sports.

As a man of great faith, Ed was a longtime member of St Mary’s Catholic Church. A servant’s mentality compelled him to be of help in the community with causes such as INNS, Meals on Wheels, and the American Hero Cafe for veterans. Knights of Columbus and Serra Club were other organizations where he put his gifts, efforts, and faith to use for good.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Carol J. Shada; children, Kimberly (Randal) Kumm, Steven (Tracy) Shada and Alex (Andrea) Shada; grandchildren, Adam (Jana) and Kaitlyn (Dan Schmidt) Lupia; Hayley, Connor, Carson and Colton Shada; mother, Eleanore P. Shada; brothers and sisters, Douglas (Lorna) Shada, Rebecca Gerber, Elizabeth Colson, Kelly Shada and Ryan (Kim) Shada.

Also surviving Edmund George Shada are sisters-in-law, Beverly Pervisky, Sharon (Rick) Foster, Katie (Brad) Erickson, Barbara Jenkins, Pamela (Dave) Scoville and Alice Aldridge; brother-in-law, Gil (Pam) Jenkins; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his father, Edmund Shada Sr.; beloved son, Gregory Shada; and brothers-in-law, Henry Gerber, Michael Pervisky and Chris Aldridge.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 4 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7400 39th Ave., with Fr. Roman Stikel officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Obituary and photo of Edmund George Shada courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.