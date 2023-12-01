Obituary for Katherine M. Harris

March 11, 1955 – November 25, 2023

Katherine M. Harris, 68, passed away Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at The Manor of Kenosha. She was born in Racine, the daughter of the late James and Theresa (née Lang) Harris.

Katherine M. Harris

She is survived by her brother, George A. Harris of Racine; cousins, Richard Lang and Cheryl Lang; and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert.

Services

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home with Rev. Ralph Scherer officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.