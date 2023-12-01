RACINE — The jury hearing the shooting case involving Case High School students deliberated for about five hours before bringing back guilty verdicts on all charges.

Tyrese Love, 20, was convicted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of Zysean Golden, 17, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety because Jose Deleon, 18, was nearby and could have been injured during the shooting. Golden was shot once but lived to testify on Tuesday.

Tyrese Love sits in court on Nov. 29, 2023, for the shooting of Case student Zysean Golden in September 2022. – Credit: Dee Hölzel

Love was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting at Deleon, but the victim did not appear in court to testify. As a result, the charge was dismissed, but the Racine County DA’s Office was given the option of amending the charge to first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The defendant was also found guilty of being a convicted person in possession of a firearm.

Trial evidence

Events began on Sept. 28, 2022, with an altercation between Golden and Deleon and a group of four friends that included Love.

Officer Nicole Knierim, of the Mount Pleasant Police Department, testified on Tuesday. Jessica Lynott, assistant district attorney, is shown at the map. – Credit: Dee Hölzel

Love was dating a Case High School student. He met his girlfriend and two other friends for lunch and then the four crossed the street to Dairy Queen.

According to testimony, when the four entered Dairy Queen, people began to yell in their direction, possibly at their friend RJ, who had been in an altercation earlier in the day. Feeling uncomfortable, the four left and went to Kwik Trip for snacks before heading back to school.

Primary witnesses to shooting

On their way back to school, the four cut across the Delta Hotel parking lot where they encountered Golden and Deleon also making their way back to school from Dairy Queen. A verbal altercation ensued between the four men.

Golden testified from the stand that he did not remember the verbal altercation. He also said his memory of the day was shaky.

The state’s primary witnesses were the two teens with Love: his girlfriend and her best friend.

One of the witnesses testified she thought a fight would occur and both witnesses to the altercation described it as a scary situation. Both testified the only gun they saw was in the hand of Love. His girlfriend testified she saw him shoot.

A sentencing hearing was set for 10 a.m. Feb. 26, 2024