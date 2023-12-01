RACINE — The Racine Police Department (RPD) has officially sworn in its newest Chief of Police, Alexander Ramirez, as of Dec. 1, 2023.

Alex Ramirez’s nephew August LeBeau pins the chief’s badge on to his jacket after he is sworn in as Racine’s Chief of Police in a ceremony Friday afternoon Dec. 1, 2023. LeBeau is a patrol officer with the Bradley, Ill., Police Department. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

His swearing-in ceremony took place at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. accompanied by other members of law enforcement and members of the community.

Latino Chief of Police ready to lead

Alex Ramirez is sworn in as Racine’s Chief of Police in a ceremony Friday afternoon December 1, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye Ramirez is the first Latino Police Chief to serve the city. In an interview with Spectrum 1 News, he told the station the following: “This is certainly the capstone of my career,” Ramirez said. “This is something that I have wanted since I started back in 1991. Serving the community is what’s important.”

Moving up the ranks

Ramirez has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

His service as a police officer began with the Milwaukee Police Department. He rose through the ranks and was ultimately appointed Inspector of Police before leaving the MPD for RPD.

Prior to his role as being named the newest Chief of Police, Ramirez served Racine as the Assistant Chief of Police.

In July 2023, Ramirez was appointed as the Interim Chief of Police after former Police Chief, Maurice Robinson, left the position abruptly.

Alex Ramirez greets people after he is sworn in as Racine’s Chief of Police in a ceremony Friday afternoon December 1, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

In Nov. 2023, Ramirez was appointed as Chief of Police.

Watch the ceremony

The swearing in ceremony can be found on Facebook.