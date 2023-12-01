The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Library Services & Event Registration

December 2 – 9

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library news

The Friends of the Library Book Sale Has Reopened

The Friends of the Racine Public Library Booktique is now open! The Friends sell books and other items during the library’s open hours: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Their main selection changes daily, and their rotating section of relevant topics changes every month.

All Ages

Drop-In Movies

Wednesday, Dec. 6 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every other Wednesday through Dec. 20 | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Catch a movie on your next visit to the Racine Public Library! Our staff’s favorite films from a variety of age ranges and genres will be playing for your enjoyment. The film’s title and rating will be posted outside the community room while it’s being played.

No registration is required.

Racine Public Library on the Don Rosen Show

Thursday, Dec. 7 | 7-8 a.m. | On the radio — WRJN.com • Racine: 99.9FM & 1400AM | Kenosha: 98.1FM.

The Racine Public Library is joining Don Rosen on WRJN for the Don Rosen Show. The show will feature library teammates for an hour each week to highlight programs and services the library offers beyond the world of books. Our schedule of appearances so far includes:

Rebecca Leannah, Local History Librarian — Thursday, Dec. 7, 7-8 a.m.

No registration is required.

Kids

Coding Classes: Code with Drawing

Saturday, Dec. 2 | Noon – 1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Explore the world of robotics, and unleash your inner coder. Get ready to program a robot that can respond to drawings of your own design.

Registration is required.

STEAM Workshops: Laser Engraving

Saturday, Dec. 2 | 1 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Have you ever wondered how a laser engraver works? Today, find out how by engraving a design of your own.

Registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, Dec. 4 through Thursday, Dec. 7 | 4 – 5 p.m. | Every Monday through Thursday through Dec. 7 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog at the Racine Public Library while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9217 to get started.

Registration is required.

December Craft Day

Tuesday, Dec. 5 | 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. & 3 – 4 p.m. | Every Tuesday and Friday, Dec. 5 through Dec. 15 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Happy holidays! Stop into youth services on Tuesdays and Friday mornings and afternoons for some fun and festive holiday-themed crafts.

No registration is required.

Preschool & Toddler STEAM Time

Wednesday, Dec. 6 | 11 a.m. – Noon | Every first and third Wednesday through December | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Introduce your little ones to science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) concepts through fun and interactive activities. Explore a variety of STEAM skills at stations throughout the Innovation Lab, including robotics, simple coding, and more.

No registration is required.

STEAM Workshops: Cars and Drones

Thursday, Dec. 7 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Curious to know what it’s like to control and even program a tiny vehicle? Come try out the library’s drones and remote-controlled cars to get a taste of coding and engineering.

Registration is required.

STEAM Workshops: Robotics Lab

Saturday, Dec. 9 | 1 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Explore how different robots work by trying them out yourself.

Registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, Dec. 9 | 1 – 3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the Racine Public Library will provide all the bricks you need. Younger kids are asked to have a caretaker present during the program. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Cupcake Wars

Tuesday, Dec. 5 | 5 – 6 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

On your mark, get set, decorate! Push your creativity to craft a cupcake masterpiece on the theme of “books we love.”

Registration is required.

STEAM Workshops: 3D Printing 101

Wednesday, Dec. 6 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

3D printers can make figurines, tools, fidget toys, useful items and so much more. Come learn how our 3D printers work, from how to pick and print a model to how the machines turn them into real life.

Registration is required.

Computer Basics: Learn to Type

Saturday, Dec. 9 | Noon – 1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Hone your typing skills or get started on your typing journey at the Racine Public Library. We’ll have you typing like a pro in no time.

Registration is required.

Switch Saturday

Saturday, Dec. 9 | 12:30 – 3 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Drop in for open playtime on TeenScene’s Nintendo Switch. Compete or cooperate with other attendees on whatever games interest you, and join in the occasional tournament.

No registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Dec. 4 | 1-3 p.m. | Every Monday | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

iPad 101

Tuesday, Dec. 5 | 6 – 7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Get ready to learn your way around an iPad! In this class, we’ll learn how to use the app store, install updates and navigate your device. Please bring your own device and any passwords needed to use it.

Registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Dec. 6 | Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | Every Wednesday | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years of residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

Registration is required.

Senior Bingo

Thursday, Dec. 7 | 10 – 11 a.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 50+

It’s Bingo time at the Racine Public Library! Join us the first Thursday of every month for five free rounds of Bingo, and maybe even win a prize if you’re one of our best players. Our best players will win scratch-offs from the Wisconsin State Lottery.

No registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly renovated space!