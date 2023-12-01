RACINE COUNTY — This time of year, Santa Claus spends most of his days at the North Pole. In addition, this time of year, Racine County residents can find him popping up across Racine County.

To ensure your child is on the nice list, pay a visit Kris Kringle, the one and only jolly man in red, at the various locations throughout Racine County.

Between building toys and checking his list, twice, this is where you can catch Mr. Claus this holiday season.

Screenshot Credit: Experience Burlington

1. Burlington’s Santa Chalet

Experience Burlington offers free visits this holiday season at the Santa Chalet in Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St.

Bring your camera to capture the moment you meet this jolly old elf.

Dec. 1 (post parade)

Dec. 2 ( 2-4 p.m.)

Dec. 3 (2-4 p.m.) Dec. 8 (6-8 p.m.)

Dec. 9 ( 2-4 p.m.)

Dec. 10 (2-4 p.m.) Dec. 15 (6-8 p.m.)

Dec. 16 ( 2-4 p.m.)

Dec. 17 ( 2-4 p.m.)

2. West Racine Santa Chalet

Meet with the man in red in West Racine at the Santa Chalet. He will be present from noon until 3 p.m. on Dec. 2, 9, and 16.

Santa’s chalet in West Racine – Credit: Emma Widmar

The chalet is located at the corner of Washington Avenue and West Boulevard. Letters to Santa can also be dropped off at this location.

The sightings continue on Dec. 8 at Wilson’s Coffee & Tea, 3306 Washington Ave., from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to have hot cocoa with Kris Kringle himself.

In addition, while in West Racine, a donation to the Tex Reynold Toys for Tots collection drive is encouraged.

Toy donations can be dropped off while visiting the chalet. Likewise, drop off a toy at Avenue Pet Shoppe, Infusino’s, Bendtsen’s Bakery, Nissi’s Cake Room, Wilson’s Coffee & Tea, and at Annie’s Country Pantry.

3. Downtown Racine

Santa will be in Downtown Racine on Dec. 1.

This Dec. the Downtown Racine Corporation will host their Fa La La themed First Friday.

From 4 to 9 p.m., there will be carolers, holiday music and shopping and opportunities to run into Santa throughout the downtown area.

4. Regency Mall Santa’s House

Visit Santa at the Regency Mall this holiday season starting Dec. 1.

Lock in the memories this holiday season by getting a photo taken with Kris Kringle at the mall. His elves will be available to capture the moment.

He will be available for photos:

Dec. 1– Dec. 17 Mon – Fri: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun: Noon to 6 p.m.

Dec. 18 – Dec. 23 Mon – Sat: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve Sun: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



People are welcome to make reservations online or just walk in.

5. Santa comes to Sturtevant

