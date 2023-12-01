RACINE — In the City of Racine, the State Street Lift Bridge will soon close to vehicular traffic.
The closure is set to start on Dec. 4, through April 1, 2024, due to planned structural repair and painting.
The City of Racine announced a detour route on Nov. 30 to assist residents and drivers in the area.
Detour set due to bridge closure
During construction, east and westbound vehicular traffic on State Street will be detoured via Hamilton Street, according to the city.
To learn more about the City of Racine visit the Department of Public Works website.
