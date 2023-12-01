MADISON — The Wisconsin HIV program recognizes and joins together with organizations around the globe in celebrating World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.

World AIDS Day 35

World AIDS Day began in 1988 to raise awareness of the disease as well as to pay honor and remembrance to the many who were lost to the virus.

This year’s World AIDS Day theme, “Remember and Commit,” encourages us to remember those who we have lost to HIV/AIDS and to continue our commitment to end the HIV epidemic in Wisconsin.

HIV impact in Wisconsin in 2022

In 2022, the Annual HIV Surveillance Report revealed a total of 7,310 people known to be living with HIV resided in Wisconsin.

In addition, there are an estimated 1,063 additional people who may be living with HIV in Wisconsin but are not currently aware of their diagnosis.

Other notable data points from the 2022 Annual HIV Surveillance Report include:

New HIV cases in Wisconsin have been increasing since 2020.

Racial and ethnic minority populations represented just 20% of the population but accounted for 69% of new HIV diagnoses in 2022.

Over half of people living with HIV in Wisconsin live in Milwaukee or Dane counties.

78% of people living with HIV in Wisconsin in 2022 were virally suppressed.

HIV Prevention and Care in Wisconsin

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), HIV surveillance data works to provide important information for planning HIV prevention and care services.

The goals of the Wisconsin HIV Program are:

Preventing new HIV infections

Improving HIV-related health outcomes for people with HIV

Reducing HIV-related disparities and health inequities

Achieving integrated and coordinated efforts that address the HIV epidemic

The Wisconsin Integrated HIV Prevention and Care Plan for 2022-2026 was recently published and details the approach that Wisconsin is taking to meet these goals to end the HIV epidemic in Wisconsin.

More information is available on Wisconsin HIV Program and additional HIV-related resources can be found on the Department of Health Services website.