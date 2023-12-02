KENOSHA — Frank Gagliardi has been appointed to the Kenosha County Circuit Court – Branch 3 by Gov. Tony Evers as of Nov. 30.

Judge Bruce Schroeder made national news in 2021 with the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. – Credit: TMJ4

This appointment fills the vacancy created by Judge Bruce E. Schroeder’s resignation. Gagliardi will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.

“Frank Gagliardi has strong connections to the community and is committed to fairness and integrity,” said Gov. Evers. “He will serve the people of Kenosha County well as their next circuit court judge.”

Gagliardi’s experience

Frank Gagliardi

Gagliardi has been a partner at Gagliardi Law LLP since 2006. At the firm, he focused on personal injury and family law litigation. With nearly two decades of practicing law, he has also had the opportunity to handle medical malpractice, probate, estate planning and real estate matters.

His experience also includes serving as supplemental court commissioner since 2012 for the Kenosha County Circuit Court, where he has gained criminal law experience.

“Frank Gagliardi is a man of integrity, committed to family values and serving our community,” said retired Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge David Bastianelli. “I am glad Governor Evers recognized this. As a judge, he will be an asset to the citizens of Kenosha County and will serve them well.”

Local practicing locally

Gagliardi was born and raised in Kenosha County and he currently lives in Twin Lakes with his family.

He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Parkside and the Western Michigan University Cooley Law School.

In the community, he has been active with the Kiwanis Club of Westosha-Salem, coached softball and baseball at the little league and high school levels, and is part of the VA Glory Fastpitch organization.

“I am grateful and humbled by the trust Governor Evers placed in me to serve the people of Kenosha County as a circuit court judge,” said Gagliardi. “Our courts belong to the people, and it is an honor to follow Judge Bruce Schroeder presiding over Branch 3 of the Kenosha County Circuit Court. I pledge to be a fair, hardworking, and humble judge. From practicing law, I understand the community’s needs and promise to be efficient, impartial, and make a difference in our community.”