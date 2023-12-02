RACINE COUNTY — Toni L. Young has been appointed to the Racine County Circuit Court – Branch 3 as of Nov. 30 by Gov. Tony Evers.

The appointment fills the vacancy created by Judge Maureen M. Martinez’s resignation. Young will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.

“Toni Young is a well-respected attorney with broad experience who is committed to seeking justice for everyone who enters her courtroom,” said Gov. Evers. “She will be an excellent judge for the people of Racine County.”

Young’s experience

Judge Toni L. Young

Young is currently the local attorney manager for the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office in Janesville.

Her legal career started as a contract analyst for Manpower in Milwaukee in 2006.

Her career progressed in 2009 when she opened Balancing the Scales of Justice LLC, a solo legal practice based in Racine. Her practice focused on criminal and juvenile defense work, as well as family law and bankruptcy matters.

Following this, Young became a trial attorney for the public defender’s office in Kenosha County from 2016 to 2020.

In 2020, she began taking public defender private bar appointments and represented clients in civil matters, most notably being retained by Racine County judges as a guardian ad litem.

In May 2021, she circled back, returning to the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office. Young was then promoted to her current position in June of this year.

“Congratulations to Toni Young on her appointment to the Racine County Circuit Court,” said Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Milton Childs. “I had the pleasure of working in Racine for a number of years, and I created many lifelong friends and connections. The county is very fortunate to have someone sitting on the bench that loves and respects all members of her community and is committed to being fair and just while treating people with dignity and respect.”

Racine’s own back in Racine

Young is from Racine. She is a graduate of Grambling State University and Western Michigan University Cooley Law School.

She is a member of the Epsilon Kappa Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. in Milwaukee.

In addition to being a member of numerous professional organizations, she was recognized in 2020 by the Wisconsin Law Journal as a Leader in the Law.

“To say that I am honored that Governor Evers has selected me for the Racine County Circuit Court judicial appointment does little to describe the sentiment of gratitude that I feel,” said Young. “I plan to exemplify my gratefulness through my work as a judge by extending equal access to my courtroom without consideration for anything other than justice. I endeavor to achieve positive transformation; that is my composition and configuration, both personally and professionally. During this appointment and beyond, I look forward to working with the Racine County Circuit Court judges, court staff, and citizens of Racine County.”