Obituary for Bonnie Rae Kroes

August 16, 1944 – November 28, 2023

Bonnie Rae Kroes, 79, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, Aug. 16, 1944, the daughter of the late Larry and Gwendolyn (née Zahalka) Bukacek.

Bonnie Rae Kroes

Bonnie attended St. Rita’s grade school where in the first grade she met her lifelong partner Robert G. Kroes, not knowing they were to begin a bond that lasted nearly 75 years.

Bonnie graduated from Horlick High School “Class of 1962” and on Nov. 30, 1963, at St. Rita Catholic Church, she and Bob were united in marriage. They were two days away from celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Bonnie was a member of St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church. She enjoyed flower gardening and birds, especially red cardinals, and traveling. Her favorite place was their home up north with family where they were fortunate to spend this past Thanksgiving all together. Other highlights included trips to Mexico and Jamaica.

Above all, she treasured spending time with family and friends. Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her loving husband, Bob; children, Douglas (Penny) Kroes, Terri (Kenny) Uniewski; grandchildren, Kayla (Brandon), Dustin, Amy, Nick, Nathan (Der), and Bobby (Carly); great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry (Mary) Bukacek.

Services

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Dec. 6 at St. Mary by the Lake, 7605 Lakeshore Drive, with Fr. Patrick O’Loughlin officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Memorials to the Ascension All Saints Hospital Cancer Center have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Ascension during Bonnie’s journey.

Obituary and photo of Bonnie Rae Kroes courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.