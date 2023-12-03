Obituary for Gilbert Allan Deschler

September 10, 1944 – November 23, 2023

Gilbert Allan Deschler, 79, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, at Clement J Zablocki Veterans Medical Center in Milwaukee.

He was born in Racine on Sept. 10, 1944, to the late Kenneth Casper and Emily (née Meyer) Deschler.

On Feb. 4, 1963, Gil joined the United States Army, serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1965. Gil worked as a CNC operator at Toledo Scales for many years.

He was an avid reader, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, coin collecting, and computer games.

Surviving are his wife, JoAnn Haigh; children, Brenda (Chris) Webb, Danny Deschler, Steve (Amy) Deschler, Teresa Behrs, and Shane (Lori) Deschler; six grandchildren; brother, Timothy Deschler; sisters, Sheila Deschler, Marolyn (Al) Ison, and Carolyn (Bruce) Oertel. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his first wife, Eleanor on Aug. 18, 1965, and his brother, Kenneth Deschler.

Services

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 at Sturino Funeral Home. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Gil will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Memorials to the American Heart Association have been suggested by the family.

A special thank you to the entire staff at Clement J Zablocki Veterans Medical Center.

Obituary and photo of Gilbert Allan Deschler courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.