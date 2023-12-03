Obituary for Larry Lee Stanford

October 27, 1960 – November 26, 2023

Larry Lee Stanford was born Oct. 27, 1960, in Chicago, under the union of Lawrence and Ida Stanford. He was the oldest of eight children.

He graduated from Calumet High School and joined the United States Army immediately afterward. Larry built an extensive background in warehouse operations and machinery, ending his career with Twin Disc Incorporated in Racine.

Larry’s biggest enjoyments in life were cooking, dancing, laughing, helping others, fixing things and repairing cars. He would say “I’m the jack of many things but the master of none.” Larry’s favorite pastime was fishing. When he needed a break from working or helping others, he enjoyed fishing, especially with his family.

Larry had many friends and acquaintances across Chicago, Wisconsin, Minnesota and the other many places he visited. He enjoyed being around people and was always the one that got the party started. Larry’s faith and relationship with God is attributed to his lifelong membership with Pentecostal Holiness Church in Chicago, where he remained an active member.

On Nov. 26, 2023, Larry Lee Stanford transitioned from this life into eternal life peacefully. Larry has joined eternal life with his brothers, Cletus and Daryl, and his parents.

He leaves behind his wife, Rosie; daughters, Vashea, Sabrae, and Saniah; sons, Shavail and Shadaryl; grandchildren, Mike, Marquis, Shamiah, and Sarai; sisters, Bonnie and Stine; brothers, Curtis (Tami), Dennis (Winona), Reggie and Nevarro; lifelong friends, Charles and Rail; two special friends, Eddie and Lopize.

He is further remembered by many family members and friends that were a huge part of his life in some way.

Services

A celebration of Larry Lee Stanford’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Wilson Funeral Home, beginning with a visitation at 4 p.m. Inurnment with a service of committal and full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the ICU nursing staff at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital for their kind and compassionate care for Larry.

“To the living, I am gone, To the sorrowful, I will never return, To the angry, I was cheated, But to the happy, I am at peace, And to the faithful, I have never left. I cannot speak, but I can listen. I cannot be seen, but I can be heard. So, as you stand upon a shore gazing at a beautiful sea, As you look upon a flower and admire its simplicity, Remember me. Remember me in your heart: Your thoughts, and your memories, Of the times we loved, The times we cried, The times we fought, The times we laughed. For if you always think of me, I will never have gone.”

