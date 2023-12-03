Obituary for Linda Lee Segura

February 12, 1952 – November 22, 2023

Linda Lee Segura, 71, passed away peacefully with her family at her side at The Villa at Lincoln Park on Nov. 22, 2023.

Linda Lee Segura

Linda was born in Racine on Feb. 12, 1952, to Fredrick and Anna (née Rosa) Hort. She was united in marriage to Jesse A. Segura on May 31, 1996. Linda was employed by Thermal Transfer and worked part time at Value Village, retiring in 2009.

Linda enjoyed gardening in her flower gardens and watching reality TV shows, especially the Housewives series and The Kardashians. She and her husband appreciated time spent together every Saturday night at the movie theater. Most importantly, Linda loved being with her family.

Linda will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Jesse Segura; children, Christy (Christ Christensen) Hulsey, Tina Salas, Wayne (Sayaka) Johnson III, Jennifer Rivera, Tereasa (Jeff Maldonado) Segura, Berto Corona, and Jesse Mancusi; grandchildren, Jesse, Joseph, James, Julian, Cesille, Lorenzo, Matdalena, Isabella (Javier), Lucian, Jeffrey, Dahiana, Lennox, Xionara, Naima, Jesus, and Omari.

She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Miles, Vincent, and Hermosa Linda; siblings, Gerald (Jan) Hort, Patti (Mike) Thompson, and Freddie Hort; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick and Anna Hort; mother-in-law, Helen Aguillen; brother, Robert Hort; sister-in-law, Connie Sue Godines, and her beloved dog, Roxy.

Services

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the nursing staff, especially Shey on the cardiac unit at Ascension – All Saints Hospital for their kind and compassionate care given to Linda.

Obituary and photo of Linda Lee Segura courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.