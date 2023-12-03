Obituary for Mary Ellen Willis

February 16, 1942 – November 25, 2023

Mary Ellen Willis (née Wright), 81, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Mary was born on Feb. 16, 1942 to Ernest and Grace Wright. She was united in marriage to Gary Willis on Dec. 28, 1968, in Racine.

Mary Ellen Willis

After graduating from St. Catherine’s High School, Mary worked as the manager and operator for the Belle System, eventually transitioning to AT&T before her retirement after 30 years of work. She was a member of 1st Church of God, along with many bowling and golf leagues.

In her free time, Mary loved to bowl, golf and spend time with her grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Randy Willis, Craig Willis, and Christine (Kevin) Mico; grandchildren, Jacob and Jena; and other family members and friends.

Mary goes on to be reunited with her husband, Gary Willis; parents, Ernest and Grace Wright; and sister, Shirley Sadowski.

Services

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Sturino Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s own choosing.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the crew at DaVita Dialysis.

Obituary and photo of Mary Ellen Willis courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.