Obituary for Caryl Ann Switzer

February 29, 1948 – November 29, 2023

Caryl Ann Switzer, 75, passed away peacefully at The Woods of Caledonia on Nov. 29, 2023.

She was born in Racine on Feb. 29, 1948, the daughter of the late Raymond and Lorraine (née Becker) Switzer Jr.

Caryl attended and graduated from Concordia University with her master’s degree.

She was employed at Concordia University Wisconsin in various capacities, most currently as Admissions Representative retiring in December of 2006.

Caryl lived in Kenosha for five years, most recently in Racine for the past 53 years.

Caryl was a lover of the arts, gardening, reading, R&B and hip hop, and she was as pro-civil rights as you could get. She made beautiful stained glass pieces that still can be seen in downtown Racine today.

Above all other hobbies and talents she had, she was a dancer in her heart and soul: classical ballet for 33 years, pointe, tap and jazz, and then in the ‘80s, she taught kids how to breakdance.

She was kind always, soft for her children and a force to be reckoned with where she saw wrongs or injustice. She came into this world like a comet with her heart on fire and made an impact on everyone she met. She was the very definition of love.

Caryl is survived by her daughters, Nicole (Jon) Eckblad, and Dana Baldukas; grandchildren, Daniel (Alexis) Eckblad, Amanda Eckblad, Petra Harrington, Ariel Harrington, Peter Eckblad, Dr. Thomas Paulick (Shvaughn Justice), and Cassidy (Scott Schindelar) Crowell; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Alexandra, Izloe, Ma’ciya, Malakai,Kenneth, Declan and Brynn.

Caryl was preceded in death by her son, Peter Baldukas; and parents, Raymond and Lorraine Switzer.

Services

Caryl’s visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 5 at Sturino Funeral Home and will conclude at 11:30 a.m. with a brief service. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery following services.

Obituary and photo of Caryl Ann Switzer courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.