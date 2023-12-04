RACINE — Little frustrates people more than reaching out to City Hall on an issue and then … nothing. There is no follow-up and nothing happens.

The Common Council discussed the issue during recent budget hearings. Alderman Jeff Coe said one of the top complaints he hears is the lack of response from City Hall when there are issues.

The city is taking the first steps toward addressing resident complaints about City Hall’s response time by implementing Polimorphic CRM (customer relationship management) software to improve interactions between Racine and the city it serves.

When residents call with an issue and receive no response, it can feel like no one cares, but the actual problem is a lack of an organized process for receiving and responding to issues across city departments. The CRM will allow the city to input, track and review the history of issues brought by residents to ensure a response.

The Finance & Personnel Committee voted on Monday to recommend adoption by the Common Council. The program will cost $250,000/year – each year for three years, which includes the cost of implementation. The council will vote on the expenditure at Tuesday’s meeting.

Tara McMenamin – Credit: City of Racine

Tara McMenamin, city clerk and soon-to-be director of the city’s new Office of Customer Service, explained the software from Polimorphic was chosen because it provided a program specifically for municipal governments.

“A lot of the system focuses on making sure our customers are being answered, our customers being the citizens in the city of Racine,” she said.

Implementation by City Hall

McMenamin said full implementation of the software across all city departments might take a year or 18 months. Implementation of the software will begin with the Department of Customer Service in the first three months of 2024.

“I expect a lengthy implementation,” she said.

Once implemented, the city will be able to expand the program to include other functions, including:

An option for the public to create accounts and report issues online to City Hall

Community notifications for the entire city or specific neighborhoods

AI (artificial intelligence) communication capabilities that will generate answers to questions the public may have

Payment and application solutions that will allow residents to apply for some licenses online as well as pay fees

There are two towns in Wisconsin already using Polimorphic’s CRM software: Bayside and East Troy. Additionally, West Bend is using AI software that generates answers to questions from the public.