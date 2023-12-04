RACINE COUNTY — A former Ohio man who now lives in Burlington faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by an outstate felon following the death investigation of his girlfriend.

Eric Williamson, 47, remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

The felony charge carries a maximum possible prison term of 10 years and a $25,000 fine.

The criminal complaint: death investigation uncovers firearm possession

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies interviewed Williamson regarding the death of his girlfriend, who died from a gunshot wound in Burlington.

Williamson is a convicted felon and admitted that fact during the interview in May. Because of that conviction, he is prohibited from being around firearms. The defendant told police he had possessed the firearm, a .38 Special, that caused the 2022 death of his girlfriend.

Police conducted a DNA test on the handgun, which showed Williamson’s DNA on the trigger, grip, hammer, holster strap, holster and belt loop strap. Williamson stated he had handled the firearm on multiple occasions, but has never shot it in Wisconsin.

Williamson further stated he handled the firearm a couple days before his girlfriend’s death at a Town of Burlington residence.

Criminal court records show that Williamson was convicted of a felony THC charge in Montgomery County, Texas, where he served two years in prison after his probation was revoked for violating terms of a deferment agreement.

Williamson is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Dec. 7, for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.