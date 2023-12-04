Obituary for Dorothy Hickson

1946 – November 7, 2023

Dorothy Hickson of Racine passed peacefully away in her sleep on November 7, 2023. She was 77 years old. She was born in 1946 to Earl and Grace (née Fisher) Patterson in Highland Park, Ill.

A homemaker and avid amateur genealogist, Dorothy participated in several civic organizations including the Highland Park Historical Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved the morning sun, gardening, sewing, playing cribbage, and reading.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Katherine Hickson and Helaine Hickson; and her grandchildren, Hillary Larson and Jacob Larson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; half-sister, Barbara Webster; and her beloved Aunt Joyce.

Services

In keeping with Dorothy’s wishes, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association.

Obituary and photo of Dorothy Hickson courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.