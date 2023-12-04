Obituary for Dr. Joseph R. Wilczynski

September 24, 1936 – November 29, 2023

Dr. Joseph R. Wilczynski, 87, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. He was born in Gary, Ind., on Sept. 24, 1936, the son of the late Joseph and Julia (née Bodja) Wilczynski.

Dr. Joseph R. Wilczynski

Dr. Wilczynski started his career as a licensed pharmacist after receiving his degree from Purdue University, and later received his medical degree from Indiana University, and completed his residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He served his country with the U.S. Army.

On Sept. 15, 1973, in Racine, he was united in marriage to Sharon I. Widenski. He served the Racine community as a beloved OB-GYN for over 44 years, delivering over 10,000 children here.

He was a member of Christ Church United Methodist, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Racine County Medical Society and the Wisconsin Medical Society. He was very humble about his accomplishments and gave freely of himself and his resources anonymously.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon; their four children, Dr. Mark (Kalynn) Wilczynski, Laura (Michael) Rosett, Paul Wilczynski, and Maren (Aaron) Chalekian; eight grandchildren, Rose, Andrew, Peter, Grace, Clayton, Nathan, Lydia, and Sullivan; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Wilczynski, of Crown Point, Ind. His nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many former patients also survive him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and William Wilczynski. His legacy lives on not only through his children and grandchildren, but as well as through the thousands of babies he delivered and the generations that follow.

Services

The celebration of his life, with full military honors, will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave. Visitation will be in the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

For those wishing, memorials can be directed to either the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, The American Heart Association, or the Holy Communion Food Pantry.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.