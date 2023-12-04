Obituary for James J. Pohlers

March 17, 1932 – November 7, 2023

James J. Pohlers, 91, formerly of Davenport, Ia., Racine and Ocala, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Meadowmere Mitchell Manor of Oak Creek, Wis.

Jim was born on March 17, 1932, to Julius and Anna (née Weinmann) Pohlers in Joliet, Ill. In 1950, Jim met the love of his life, Shirley Mae Ericksen, and they were united in marriage the following year on Nov. 17, 1951, in Davenport, Ia. Together they raised four children.

Jim was hired by J. I. Case Co. and worked from the quad cities until being transferred to Racine. During the 11 years living in Racine, the family was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church. Jim sang in the church choir, led a Sunday School class and both Jim and Shirley were the adult advisors for the senior high youth group.

Jim and Shirley were avid bridge players and were in multiple bridge clubs. Jim and Shirley were also involved with Racine Office of Urban Concern, Inc. They were recognized as founders in 1973.

Jim was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan and a Green Bay Packers fan.

James J. Pohlers is survived by his brother, Paul Pohlers; brothers-in-law, Jim (Jenny) Ericksen and Bob Ericksen; children, Debi (Tom) Micnovicz, Mike (Terry Lanzar) Pohlers, Lori Caskey and Mark (Linda) Pohlers; grandchildren; Craig (Chrissy) Micnovicz, Amy Micnovicz, Beth (Charles) Barkley, Danielle (Joel) Woodruff, Christopher (Dave) Caskey-Dougherty, Chase (Jaclyn) Pohlers, Shawna McDowell.

He is further survived by great-grandchildren, Jason Micnovicz, Aryan Desai, Cypress, Covin and Carson Micnovicz, Joshua and Gavin Woodruff, Lucas Caskey-Dougherty, Brielle and Emery Pohlers, Kayden and Addison McDowell; great-great-grandchildren, Kaiya and Kinsley Micnovicz.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Shirley.

Services

Jim will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo., in spring of 2024.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local Ronald McDonald.

A special thank you to the staff at Meadowmere Assisted Living for their compassion and care over the last year. Also, St Croix Hospice team of caregivers. These dedicated teams are “Angels on Earth.”

Obituary and photo of James J. Pohlers courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.