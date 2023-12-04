Obituary for James Strong, Jr.

March 19, 1950 – October 27, 2023

James Strong, Jr., 73, entered eternal life on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

James Strong, Jr.

Born in New Albany, Miss., on March 19, 1950, James was the son of the late Mavis and James Strong, Sr.

James was a hardworking man and gained professional experience in various roles at the Clayton House Motel, Bell City Foundry and Case IH. He concluded his career at the former Chrysler Engine Plant in 2007, retiring as a dedicated employee after 30 years of service.

A car enthusiast, James was known for the meticulous care he took of his vehicles, often “spicing” them up to make them distinctive. He was also knowledgeable about vehicle maintenance, always keeping up with oil changes, tire rotations and the necessary installation of new windshield wipers.

James, although passionate about cars, prioritized fatherhood above all. When he learned he was to become a father, he committed to bettering himself to be the devoted and caring father he was known to be.

As a single father, James took it upon himself to learn how to be a “girl dad,” and was proud to raise his daughter, Jamie. Day in and day out, James cared for Jamie, and made sure she had everything she needed in life to succeed, and took the role of “overprotective dad” very seriously. His commitment to fatherhood and overcoming obstacles as a single parent even earned him recognition in the Racine Journal Times.

James was a genuine person, known for a distinctive smile that could light up a room. He had a passion for music, believing it told a story, and loved to dance to his oldies. He was fond of southern pinto beans with homemade cornbread, a meal he enjoyed so much that his co-workers nicknamed him “Cornbread.”

James had unconditional love for his family. He cared deeply for his loved ones and supported them with everything he had. Known as a “people person,” many of his friends have shared touching stories since his passing.

Left to cherish his precious memories are his daughters, Jamie Strong and Roxie Finley; his brothers, Lee (Francine) and Samuel Strong; his nieces and nephews, Tyrone Strong, Jessica (David), Strong, Byron Strong, Myles Phillips and Myles Strong; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, James Strong, Jr. was preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde and Wayne Strong; nephews, Antonio Strong and Darnell Davidson; and his special friend, Shirley Chester.

Services

A celebration of his life was held on Nov. 10 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. David R. Green.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for their compassionate care during James’ difficult time.

Obituary and photo of James Strong, Jr. courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.