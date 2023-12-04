RACINE COUNTY — The holiday festivities continue for the fourth year with a tree lighting in the Village of Mount Pleasant on Dec. 10.
The village’s tree lighting event welcomes community members to ring in some holiday cheer with them. This family-friendly event is open to all residents of Mount Pleasant and the surrounding communities.
The event runs from 4 until 6 p.m. at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
Free event parking will be available in any of the Village Hall parking lots.
Holiday activities
Festivities include pictures with Santa Claus, children’s games and activities, and of course, the lighting of the holiday tree at the Village Hall. Hot chocolate will be available too.
Tree lighting
The tree lighting will take place at approximately 5:45 p.m.
Village information
More details about what’s happening in Mount Pleasant can be found on the village’s website.
