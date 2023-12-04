RACINE COUNTY — St. Monica’s Senior Living residents are decking the halls from one end of their facility to another.
St. Monica’s, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, is a non-profit assisted living community managed by a local volunteer Board of Directors and the Sisters of St. Rita.
This holiday season, five joyful residents in the Christmas spirit have been highlighted by the facility.
In addition, while decorating for the holidays, those same residents have reflected on the special memories this time of year brings.
Decking the halls
“I enjoy decorating for every holiday. Christmas is my favorite,” said Shirley.
“When we took a vacation, I enjoyed buying an ornament for the tree. They are from all around the world,” shared Joyce.
Looking back on Christmas memories
“My son put this up for me. It has little birds in it,” said Florence.
“I love my little tree,” said this cheerful resident.
‘Tis the season to be jolly
“My kids put my tree up. It’s beautiful at night,” said Barb.
