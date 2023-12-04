Obituary for Wayne R. Wood

September 3, 1943 – November 26, 2023

Wayne R. Wood, 80, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Elizabeth Residence in Oak Creek.

Sadly, the Wood family bids farewell to their “Joy Boy,” Wayne Wood. Known for his mirthful easy laugh, twinkling eyes, and ready smile, Wayne was born in Racine on Sept. 3, 1943.

Growing up, Wayne was a huge fan of Superman and Davy Crockett, and at age 12, Wayne’s singing earned third prize on the Morris B. Sachs Amateur Hour television show in Chicago in 1956.

He attended Rapids State Grade School, Washington Junior High School and William Horlick High School, eventually adding classes from Spencerian Business College in Milwaukee after serving two years in the U.S. Army as a 3rd Army Field Hospital Medical Corpsman in Saigon. He was honorably discharged and worked for the Nabisco Company and Dura-Test Lighting Company sales divisions before moving to Denver, Colo., in 1977.

Always interested in history and antiques, Wayne owned and operated his own resale and antique shop, enjoying opportunities to exchange stories with his customers. He also enjoyed jogging for a few years, returning to Wisconsin in the late 1980s to participate in Racine’s annual Lighthouse Run.

A generous man, Wayne was always ready to help others, frequently offering to open a door, carry a heavy load, send birthday gifts, give a supportive hand, or lend a word of humor and encouragement. An avid lover of country music, classic films, and old time radio, Wayne could spend hours discussing ballads, movie casts, and the various features of vintage transistor radios and stereo receivers, of which he owned many! Gentle with animals, Wayne’s many pets included Sparky, Barky, Rebel, Freckles, Sammy and numerous cats keeping him company.

Wayne R. Wood is remembered by those who love and survive him: sisters, Beverly (David) Groth, Audrey Miller; nieces and nephews, Debra (James) Wendt, Rachel (Christopher) Aoeren, Daniel Miller, Julie (Jeffrey) Hanisch, Scott (Amanda) Miller, Tracy Wood; great-nieces and nephews, Jennifer Wendt, Marissa Wendt, Miranda Zigler, Elisabeth (Nick) Davidovic, Katelyn Miller, Ryan Miller, Matthew Miller, Ethan Miller, and Logan Miller.

He’s also survived by cousins, Jane Ziaja, Nancy Wolkomir, Frank Vaitkus, Jeff Wolkomir, and Larry Wolkomir; long-time dear friends, Judy Renish and Wally Anderson.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy Wood; brother, James D. Wood; nephew, James D. Wood, Jr.; niece, Rebecca Zigler; infant nephew, Scott James Woolrage; and brother-in-law, Norman Miller.

Services

Funeral services for Wayne R. Wood will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Sturino Funeral Home. There will be a visitation from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Flowers and contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association are both welcome.

The family would like to give special thanks to Wayne’s kind and caring support staff at Elizabeth Residence – Oak Creek, including Dana, RN Amy, Bonnie, Sheila, Louise, Sandra, and Monica.

