Obituary for Barbara E. Sturino

September 17, 1948 – November 30, 2023

Barbara E. Sturino, 75, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Barb was born in Corinth, Miss., on Sept. 17, 1948, the daughter of the late Sammie and Bobbie (née Ingram) Allen.

She was a graduate of Tremper High School and attended Gateway Technical College.

On May 10, 1986, in Kenosha, she was united in marriage to Jerry W. Sturino.

Barb had been employed with Sheridan Nursing Home and later at St. Catherine’s Hospital.

She enjoyed cooking, crafting, and music. The thing that brought her the most joy was being with her kids and grandkids. Barb loved her trips to Las Vegas and her jewelry collection.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry; children, Debbie (Brian) Leffelman, Melissa Miles, and Daniel (Nicole) Miles; stepchildren, Jerry (Katrina) Sturino and Jennifer Sturino; grandchildren, Britney, Carly, Jerry, Dan Jr., Branden, and Jodeci; two great-grandchildren, Arielle and Adrianna; and her two brothers, Ernest (Janet) Allen and Jack Allen.

Services

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation from 3 to 5 p.m.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Eyzaquirre and his assistant for their ongoing care for the last 16 years.

Obituary and photo of Barbara E. Sturino courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.