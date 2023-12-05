Obituary and tribute for Charles S. ‘Chuck’ Vallone

April 4, 1930 – December 1, 2023

Charles S. “Chuck” Vallone – Photo courtesy of Racine Heritage Museum Archives

A giant in Racine photojournalism died Friday morning. Charles S. “Chuck” Vallone, 93, worked at The Journal Times from 1954 to 2004 as a staff photographer and Assistant Photo Editor. He was the consummate perfectionist as a photojournalist on assignment and in the darkroom. Paul W. Roberts, a fellow Journal Times staff photographer, wrote in a Facebook tribute, “I was thinking about him printing in the darkroom; he made any negative sing its best song as it hit the paper (saved my bacon more times than I could count)…a master photographer.”

Vallone and his wife, Barbara, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in early October. She said:

He was so pleased he had a job he loved that he wanted to share with anyone who asked him. If you asked him a question you were stuck for an hour! He was pleased he could shoot people and places that were going on. He really enjoyed sharing what he was doing and the knowledge he had accumulated. He started with Speed Graphics (bulky cameras that used single sheets of 4×5” film) and worked into the cell phone era. That was like going from the Dark Ages to landing on the Moon. He was very upset that he couldn’t do it anymore.

His influence in his profession went far beyond the borders of Racine County. He was active in both the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) and the Wisconsin News Photographers Association (WNPA). He won countless awards from his peers in both groups, and served on their boards and committees. He was awarded WNPA’s highest honor, the Robert H. Dumke Award, in 1981 for “Distinguished Contributions to Visual Communications.” In 2002 he won WNPA’s Fellowship Award “for his continuing volunteer efforts on behalf of photojournalists.” His photos were also published around the world by subscribers to the Associated Press news service.

More than a photojournalist, he was a mentor and friend, who touched countless lives as he took hundreds of thousands of photographs on assignments for the daily newspaper. It was not uncommon to find photos with Vallone’s byline cut out of the newspaper and hanging on refrigerator doors with magnets or pinned to school bulletin boards.

Former colleagues and photojournalists from across the country reacted to news of his death emotionally and with fond memories in email messages and on Facebook.

Cathy Acherman Johnson wrote, “This makes me so sad. When I interned at the Journal Times, he took me under his wing and helped mold me into the photographer I became.”

Bill Lizdas, a colleague from 1974-1978, wrote, “He was the No 1 person in getting my career started…[you] can’t put a price on that. In 1970, after he spoke to the student newspaper photo staff at UW-Whitewater, he helped me get hired (part-time) at the Racine Journal Times. He had an astounding way of documenting life, not just, ‘Here’s what it looks like,’ but also what it felt like. Showing us intimacy without invading privacy. I’m sure he helped the newspaper’s readers understand visually what was impossible to understand any other way…”

Norm Lenburg a Madison photojournalist, wrote of Vallone’s impact on his profession: “Chuck’s influence extended far beyond Racine, through his photography as well as his work with the WNPA and the NPPA. A truly great guy and an outstanding photojournalist. While I haven’t seen him in m-a-n-y years, I can still hear his voice and his laugh in my head. God speed, Mr. Vallone.”

Vallone also enjoyed working with 4-H photography students. In 2007, one of his student’s photos was selected to be exhibited at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Aside from his photographs, Vallone touched people in other ways. Tom Farley began his career at the newspaper as a sports reporter before retiring as Managing Editor. “‘Where’s your hat?’ — Chuck, to me, at every high school football game we covered together after roughly Oct. 1 in a given year.”

Barbara Vallone said that sometimes he doubted himself because he had no formal training in photojournalism. Peter Jackel, The Journal Times’ sports editor, was familiar with his self-doubt. They covered many prep sports events together. In an email Friday morning when he learned of Vallone’s death, he wrote, “This news breaks my heart. Chuck was one of my favorites and he was extremely kind and generous to me. We always used to get a kick out of when he would come back from an assignment and tell us he didn’t think he got any decent photos. He would then would give us several that were outstanding. He was a great, great man.”

The endless list of professional awards with Vallone’s name on them proved his self-doubt wrong.

Monday evening, Barbara Vallone said, “I miss him remembering all the cool and neat things he did.” Indeed. Vallone helped record our community’s history for 50 years. Daily newspapers are evolving from robust print products to digital offerings, but his byline lives on in clippings in the Racine Heritage Museum archives, in library newspaper microfilms, in scrapbooks and family albums across the county: Charles S. Vallone / Journal Times.

Services

Services will be private. Memorials are suggested by the family to the National Press Photographers Foundation, the Glacier National Park Conservancy, or Racine County 4-H.

Mark Hertzberg is the former Director of Photography of The Journal Times. He retired from the newspaper in 2012 and is now a freelance photojournalist.