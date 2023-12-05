RACINE — A cyber tip involving the possible possession of child pornography – now known as Child Sex Abuse Materials or CSAM – led to a total of 12 criminal charges against a 32-year-old Racine man.

Sunny Mazurek remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. Mazurek is charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography/CSAM, which each carry a potential maximum prison term of 25 years and a $100,000 fine.

A conviction for possession of child pornography carries a minimum prison term of three years on each count, per Wisconsin statutes.

Mazurek also faces a felony possession of THC charge and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The felony drug charge carries a possible prison term of three years, six months and a $10,000 fine.

The criminal complaint: IP address reported for child pornography/CSAM

The Department of Justice received a tip that listed an IP address in the 1500 block of Lincoln Street. In addition, several other cyber tips were received by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office that listed the same IP address at the same address.

Police executed a search warrant, and Mazurek was arrested Nov. 28.

During an interview with police, the defendant stated that only he and his mother reside at the residence, and that he had the upstairs to himself, where he used a computer for gaming, along with a PlayStation and a television.

Mazurek denied having knowledge of any child pornography on his devices. An analyst with the Department of Justice did a search and indicated he found a large amount of child pornography on Mazurek’s computer.

All totaled, 10 images were located, the complaint states.

In addition, police found 12 baggies of marijuana, three pipes and scales in a desk in Mazurek’s bedroom. Two of the baggies weighed .2 and .05 ounces and both tested positive for THC.

Criminal court records show that Mazurek has a previous conviction for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in 2010 in Racine County.

Mazurek is due back in Racine County Circuit Court for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing Thursday, Dec. 6.