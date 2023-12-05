Obituary for Cindy Kaye Siefert

May 25, 1962 – November 28, 2023

Cindy Kaye Siefert, 61, passed away at Aurora Medical Center – Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Cindy was born in Marshfield, Wis., to Gary and Nancy (née Schweiger) Abel on May 25, 1962. Cindy was united in marriage to David Siefert on May 3, 1986.

She was employed by Centerwell Home Healthcare as a Service Coordinator. Among her interests, Cindy enjoyed traveling with family and friends (and enjoyed hitting up the occasional slot machine on those travels), taking motorcycle rides on the open road with David, spending time up north, shopping for those she cared about, socializing with her friends, and first and foremost, she cared about and loved her family.

The love and joy Cindy received from her family, especially her grandchildren, was evident to all who knew her.

Surviving are her husband, David; son, Brad (Erica) Siefert; daughters, Megan (Edgar) Luis, Lindsey (Joe) Guzy; step-daughter, Jackie Siefert; father, Gary Abel; sister, Wendy Abel; brother, Scott (Darla) Abel; brother-in-law, Richard (Becky) Siefert; grandchildren, Tobias Abel Luis, Baby Luis (unborn), Emma Kaye Guzy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Cindy was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Abel; sister-in-law, Diana May Foust; in-laws, Joseph and Ellyne Siefert.

Services

A time of remembrance for Cindy will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation for Cindy will be from noon until the time of service.

