Flags to half-staff in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7

MADISON — The flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 7, in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor – Credit: STOCK IMAGE

This day marks a time when the world comes together to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Additionally, 1,178 more people were injured in the attack, which permanently sank two U.S. Navy battleships (the USS Arizona and the USS Utah) and destroyed 188 aircraft.

Therefore, to remember the impact and the lives lost, Executive Order #217 has been signed by Gov. Evers and will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Dec. 7.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

“Each year, in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we lower the flags across our state to honor the more than 50 service members from Wisconsin who lost their lives, the more than 2,000 other individuals who were killed, and the countless others who were injured or whose lives were forever changed by the attack on Pearl Harbor,” said Gov. Evers. “Today, we remember and pay tribute to these individuals, including so many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice, and we offer our gratitude and respect for our veterans and service members as we reflect upon a dark day in our nation’s history and ensure future generations understand and appreciate their memory and their legacy.”

The memorial at Pearl Harbor – Credit: Casey Horner / Unsplash

In 2022, this day, according to the governor, he proclaimed Dec. 7, 2022, as “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day” across the state. A copy of the governor’s proclamation is available online.