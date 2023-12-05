Obituary for James Earl Golden

June 6, 1955 – November 25, 2023

James Earl Golden, 68, passed away at Ascension All Saints, Racine, on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

James was born in New Albany, Miss., on June 6, 1955, to Raymond and Liza (née Anderson) Golden, Sr. James was married to Kathryn McClelland for over 30 years.

James spent most of his working life as a metal fabricator in Racine. Among his interests, James was a sports enthusiast, watched the Milwaukee Bucks, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs, enjoyed fishing, barbecuing, playing cards and trying his luck with lottery tickets. He had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. Most of all, James loved his family and taking care of them.

Surviving are his wife, Kathryn; one daughter, one son and one step-son; 10 grandchildren; one sister, two brothers and two sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, including two special friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; one sister; and other relatives.

Services

There will be a visitation for James from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 8 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A time of sharing and remembrance of James will follow the visitation.

Obituary and photo of James Earl Golden courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.