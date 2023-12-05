Obituary for Linda S. Rieser

May 16, 1950 – November 30, 2023

Linda S. Rieser, 73, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Lakeshore at Siena.

She was born in Racine on May 16, 1950, to the late William and Ruth (née Johnson) Rieser.

Linda was a 1969 graduate of William Horlick High School and a faithful member of United Lutheran Church. She was employed with Warren Industries for over 20 years until her retirement.

She loved watching game shows, playing cards and bingo, outings to the casino and solving word searches. Linda also enjoyed crocheting countless hats for charity. Most of all, Linda enjoyed spending time with family.

Linda was always grateful for even the smallest acts of kindness towards her and never missed saying thank you. She found joy in the simple things in life.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters, William (Kathryn) Rieser, Larry (Sharyl) Rieser, Bonnie (Calvin) Rossmann, Vicki (Paul) Roeder and Randy (Terri) Rieser. Linda is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda S. Rieser was preceded in death by her sisters, Marcia Mabie and Jacqueline Treptow; and her brother-in-law, Gerald Treptow.

Services

Funeral services for Linda will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home with Rev. John Bischoff officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.

Linda’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to her brother Randy and sister Bonnie for their support during her numerous appointments; and to her doctors and the staff at Lakeshore at Siena for the care and compassion shown to her.

Obituary and photo of Linda S. Rieser courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.