Local actor makes his directorial debut with ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

KENOSHA — Norgie Montes De Oca-Metzinger is well-known in the local theatre community where he brought his big personality to such characters as Gaston in “Beauty and the Beast” and King Triton in “The Little Mermaid.”

For his latest project, Metzinger has stepped offstage to occupy the director’s chair for the Lakeside Players production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the Rhode Center for the Performing Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha.

Metzinger did not jump from actor to director. He has worked backstage previously, including six years of experience as a sound designer and recently as an assistant director.

“I found that I had a better understanding and appreciation for what happens on stage by being involved backstage,” he said.

Directing an audience favorite

Norgie Montes De Oca-Metzinger makes his directorial debut with “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” – Credit: Lakeside Players

Metzinger said he has long been interested in directing.

“The longer I was in theatre, the more I became interested in different aspects of it,” he said.

Metzinger described “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as a good show for a first-time director because it doesn’t have the kind of elements that could be daunting for a first-time director, such as big musical numbers. It’s also relatively short, at just 30-40 minutes.

There were, however, complexities to the production. After all, Charlie Brown and his friends from the Peanuts are some of the most famous characters to come out of the comic strip world.

“People are going to come to this show and they’re going to have a favorite part of the movie they remember, and they’re going to expect to see it in a certain way,” Metzinger said. “And obviously we have to honor that.”

However, he continued, there were opportunities in the production for individual touches. Some of that individuality came as the actors developed their characters, which Metzinger called his favorite part of the process.

With few exceptions, the cast is comprised of actors who have either not performed before or who have not been in a show since they were in school. And it’s challenging for an adult actor, Metzinger explained, to portray a child having deep thoughts about an issue.

He said he feels real joy during those moments when a member of the cast discovers something organically as part of character development.

“I just love seeing them discover their potential and seeing them succeed,” he said. “I am blessed with a wonderful cast.”

The challenges

Because he had long wanted to direct, Metzinger said he watched and absorbed lessons from previous productions. However, for a first-time director, the process can quickly become overwhelming as the production staff approaches for feedback on …. well, everything. Does this costume piece work? Am I delivering these lines correctly? Where does this set piece go?

“There’s a lot of moving pieces here,” he said.

Some of the challenges Metzinger has faced are common to all directors. They have three months to put on a show and suddenly it’s tech week. Where did all the time go?

Metzinger described himself as the type of person who carried the weight of the production with him wherever he went. Whether he was driving home from work or sitting down in the evening, he was thinking, “Am I doing this right? Am I letting people down? Are people okay with my kind of leadership?”

And the biggest question is, “Am I honoring the characters and the spirit of the show in the right way?

“Those are the sorts of questions that marinate in the brain, creating some of the difficulty,” he said.

However, a week before the show opened everything started coming together, and that’s one of the things he really loves about community theatre. There are no paid positions on the production; everything is volunteer-based, and people really showed up to make the magic happen.

“It always fascinates me with community theatre just how quickly people will jump right in and say, ‘Let’s get this done,’” he said.

A welcoming space

Metzinger has been very vocal on his podcast “Just One More Thing” about some of the negative experiences he’s had in community theatre, but he did not want those experiences to taint this production. “I wanted to come into this with a completely open mind,” he said. “I didn’t want to take any sort of pre-existing experiences into this.” Everyone should be made to feel here, in this theater and this production, that they are safe, that they are welcomed, and they can essentially spread their wings creatively. Norgie Montes De Oca-Metzinger

Still, he wanted to avoid doing the things he previously criticized.

Metzinger prioritized open lines of communication to ensure everyone felt like they had a voice in the production and everyone felt like their contributions mattered.

“Everyone should be made to feel here, in this theater and this production, that they are safe, that they are welcomed, and they can essentially spread their wings creatively,” he said.

Metzinger explained with a laugh that theatre people can be a bit quirky. Some might feel like they do not always fit in elsewhere and might feel like “misfits who feel like they’re broken toys.” The theater provides them a place where there are others who are like themselves.

The cast and crew of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” – Credit: Lakeside Players

“They can come here and sort of flex their creative muscles and find a home,” Metzinger said. “And it’s great.”

For Metzinger, one of the important jobs of the director was to ensure everyone was comfortable and welcome in the space.

“I always have maintained that theater is the one place you shouldn’t have to act,” he said. “That you can come in and be yourself.”

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” is a production of Lakeside Players, Inc., at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha.

Show dates and times: Friday, Dec. 8 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 and 17 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here: AudienceView Professional.