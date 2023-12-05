RACINE COUNTY — A 20-year-old Racine man faces 10 criminal charges, including one felony, after his arrest for a hit-and-run crash on Nov. 21 in Caledonia.

Baby-Joe A. Rodriguez remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond, according to court records.

Rodriguez is charged with a felony count of possession of THC, which carries a possible prison term of three years, six months and a $10,000 fine. He’s also charged with five misdemeanor counts of theft as a repeat offender, two misdemeanor counts of credit card theft and one misdemeanor count each of hit-and-run and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The criminal complaint: Reported hit-and-run leads to theft, drug charges

Police spoke with a man, who stated he was driving on 3 Mile Road near Douglas Avenue when he began to slow down and then “wham, I got hit out of nowhere.” The man stated when he exited his vehicle, the defendant stated he didn’t have insurance and began to flee.

The victim caught Rodriguez and prevented him from escaping, the complaint states.

Officers on the scene reported that Rodriguez’s vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana. During a search, police found THC, drug paraphernalia, along with a “copious” amount of debit/credit cards, a driver’s license, and other items that didn’t belong to the defendant.

Within a backpack in the vehicle, police found several denominations of U.S. currency, wallets, several financial cards with various names, a clutch, a coin purse, and a check payable to a different person. Police also observed what later tested positive for 20.76 grams of THC.

Police also spoke to the owners of the financial cards that had been taken during the search. Three of them stated their vehicles had been broken into between Nov. 17 and 21. Two others stated their vehicles also were broken into, but had cash and not debit/credit cards that had been stolen, the complaint states.

The investigation is continuing, as police attempt to locate additional victims.

Rodriguez is charged as a habitual offender with at least one felony or three misdemeanor convictions in the past five years. He also has a previous felony conviction for intent to deliver THC in Racine County in 2022.

Rodriguez is due back in Racine County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7, at 9 a.m.