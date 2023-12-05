RACINE — Recent posts on social media claiming the city planned to close the Racine Zoo are false.
The contribution from the City of Racine to the Racine Zoo was at no time in question. The city budgeted $510,000 for the zoo’s operating fund, the same as last year. The funding was included in the proposed budget Mayor Cory Mason presented to the Common Council in November and was still in the budget Mason signed in December.
Alderman Terry McCarthy, president of the Racine Common Council, said there are no plans to close the zoo.
“It’s fake news,” he said.
The rumor on social media that the city was going to close the zoo to develop the property has gained steam in recent days. One person put up a petition and encouraged people to help save the zoo while another encouraged residents to attend the meeting of the Common Council to protest.
However, there is no actual evidence of any plan by the city to close the zoo. One post said radio host Jeff Wagner announced on his program he had emails from Mason in which the mayor said he would veto any budget with zoo funding. However, the radio host never mentioned the emails in his program. Additionally, Mayor Mason has already signed the budget that includes zoo funding.
Rumors on social media continued to build even after the city issued a statement indicating the zoo’s funding was not in jeopardy.
Budget reports have been available the whole time
One way to stop the rumor mills from continuing is to get informed about the City’s financial intentions. Read all about the budgetary concerns with the Racine County Eye’s coverage.
Contract with Racine Zoological Society
The zoo is operated by the Racine Zoological Society, but the city owns the property, animals and buildings.
The contract between the city and the Zoological Society expired in 2019, and the zoo has been operating on extensions to that contract ever since. On Tuesday (Dec. 5) the Common Council will vote on another one-year extension to the contract.
According to Tara McMenamin, city clerk, there was a delay in contract negotiations because the zoo is planning to construct two new buildings on the property in the future, which required a land lease in the contract.
She said the goal was to have a new contract between the city and the Zoological Society in 2024.
