RACINE — Recent posts on social media claiming the city planned to close the Racine Zoo are false.

The contribution from the City of Racine to the Racine Zoo was at no time in question. The city budgeted $510,000 for the zoo’s operating fund, the same as last year. The funding was included in the proposed budget Mayor Cory Mason presented to the Common Council in November and was still in the budget Mason signed in December.

Alderman Terry McCarthy, president of the Racine Common Council, said there are no plans to close the zoo.

Contract with Racine Zoological Society

The zoo is operated by the Racine Zoological Society, but the city owns the property, animals and buildings.

The contract between the city and the Zoological Society expired in 2019, and the zoo has been operating on extensions to that contract ever since. On Tuesday (Dec. 5) the Common Council will vote on another one-year extension to the contract.

According to Tara McMenamin, city clerk, there was a delay in contract negotiations because the zoo is planning to construct two new buildings on the property in the future, which required a land lease in the contract.

She said the goal was to have a new contract between the city and the Zoological Society in 2024.