Obituary for Rosie Lee McClain

April 13, 1927 – November 24, 2023

Rosie Lee McClain, 96, completed her earthly journey on Nov. 24, 2023, at Homewood Adult Family, surrounded by her lovely family. She was born in Ladd, Arkansas, to the late Mary and Sam Stewart.

She moved to Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where she lived until 1958. Then she decided to move to Chicago, where she opened up her restaurant called Fabulous Rose Lee.

Then she moved to Kenosha in 1963, where she married Curtis McClain, who preceded her in death in 1995. Rosie was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir. She later joined Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the motherboard. She worked at Laddish Tri Clover for many years where she retired.

Our mother had so many friends in her lifetime. One of her best characteristics was that she loved to help others, and stayed in the kitchen cooking.

She is survived by her children, Earl (Evelyn) Goldman, Annie Delling, Ella (Eugene) Beal, Alberta (Archie) Reed, Namon White, Sam (Patricia) Wesley; two daughters-in-law, Thelma Hall, Clara White; two goddaughters, Myrtis Mayfield, Janice (Gerald) Wilcoxson; best friends, Khadija Rashad, 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews and special friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Curtis McClain; son, Sammie Lee Hall; sisters, Sara Beard, Juliet Hill-Young, Ellnora Forrest; brothers, Samuel Stewart, Allen Stewart and L.C. Stewart; and her grandson, D’arcy Byrd.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 9 at Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1411 25th Ave. A service celebrating her life and Homegoing will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Richard Miller officiating. Her interment will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday at Greenridge Cemetery.

