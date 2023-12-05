RACINE COUNTY — A traffic stop for speeding on Nov. 25 led to a felony charge filed against a 20-year-old Racine man earlier this week.

Tazarious K. Riddle faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as a repeat offender, which could bring a 10-year prison term and a $25,000 fine if he’s convicted.

Riddle remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

The criminal complaint: Routine stop for speeding uncovers loaded gun ‘ready to fire’

A Wind Point Police Department officer stopped the defendant’s vehicle for speeding while it traveled on North Main Street.

Riddle admitted he had been speeding, and stated he didn’t have valid insurance on the vehicle. A records check revealed that Riddle was on felony probation, which led the officer to search the vehicle.

During that search, the officer found a black Taurus 9mm semiautomatic handgun with the hammer back and “ready to fire” within the driver’s door pocket. The search also revealed a black ski mask, multiple latex gloves and an empty package of a commercially available THC product.

Behind the passenger seat, the officer found a grocery bag that contained garbage and another ski mask.

At that point, Riddle reportedly became uncooperative and used a profanity toward a second officer who responded.

Criminal court records show that Riddle has a conviction in 2022 for felony theft in Racine County.

Riddle is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Dec. 6 for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.