Obituary for Edward J. Chart

July 29, 1957 – December 4, 2023

Edward J. Chart, 66, of Rochester, Wis., passed away Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Born in Burlington, Wis., July 29, 1957, he was the son of Gary and Eunice (née Sonderman) Chart. His early life was spent in the farm fields and milking cows which would flourish into his lifelong passion. He was a graduate of Waterford Union High school, Class of 1975, where he was involved in 4-H, football, basketball, and baseball.

In 1980, he married JoAnn Maas at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Waterford, Wis. Following marriage they lived in Rochester, where they would settle and raise their beautiful family.

Ed started his career as a mason and came to own his own masonry and concrete company. He later started driving truck as an LP driver for Waterford Oil. Throughout his life he continued running the farm land that his dad had farmed for many decades. Ed also made time to coach many of his children’s sports, instilling hard work and dedication in a voice that still echoes in the gym today.

Ed loved being involved in the community. He served on the Rochester Village Board for 14 years, the last eight as President. He also just completed his first term as Supervisor #20 on the Racine County Board. He was always open to learning new things, listening to all sides and looking beyond his personal beliefs to figure out a solution for the greater population.

Above all else, Ed will be known for his kindness, his generosity, his love of family, and his deep devotion to his wife JoAnn. Ed was truly happiest when he was surrounded by family and the chaos of his grandchildren. He looked forward to the spring and the fall where he could spend his free time in the fields, and he never passed up a chance to go to a local farm auction to look at “new” equipment.

He was a devoted member of St. Thomas Aquinas, and while he will be sorely missed as a husband, dad, “pops,” brother and friend, there is comfort in knowing he is at peace and pain-free.

Edward J. Chart is survived by his wonderful wife of 43 years, JoAnn; children, Mary Jo (Adam) Jaskie, Mandy (Nathan) Effinger, Aaron (Andrea) Chart, Devin (Michelle) Chart; and 10 beautiful grandchildren.

He is further survived by his mother, Eunice; siblings, Gary (Tammy) Chart, John (Korina) Chart, Marc (Tammy) Chart, Jacki (Nick) Ahlers, Ron (Cyndie) Chart, and Joanie (Howard) Stiewe; along with many other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Chart; and his grandparents.

Services

Memorial visitation for Edward J. Chart will be held from 9 to 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 9 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Faith Community, 305 S 1st St., Waterford, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at noon.

The family would like to extend a sincere heartfelt thank you to the wonderful medical staff at Froedtert Hospital, Aurora Southern Lakes, and Dr. Hamadani and his team for all their knowledge and care the last year.

Obituary and photo of Edward J. Chart courtesy of Mealy-Stencel Funeral Home.