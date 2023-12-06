RAYMOND, WI — Embattled Principal Jeff Peterson is deeply intertwined with Raymond School through personal history and community commitment. Now, his tenure faces a significant challenge amidst the school’s shifting political landscape and the rising influence of groups like Moms for Liberty.

In April, the Raymond School Board put Peterson on a performance improvement plan to address unspecified misconduct concerns. About six weeks later, they offered to buy out his remaining contract. Peterson declined.

Still citing misconduct allegations, the Board put him on paid leave in September and notified him that they may not renew his contract. He then filed a discrimination case with the EEOC, accusing them of discrimination because of his sexual orientation.

On Wednesday (Dec. 6), the district will decide whether to renew Peterson’s contract.

“I don’t know how it got political to tell you the truth. As a casual observer, I believe citizens don’t recognize that politics has gotten into dictating school policy,” Peterson said. “But I do believe that communities should influence their schools. I believe communities and school boards should support what their community wants.”

He said what has transpired has gone far beyond influence and is now a political takeover that likely will end his career.

Peterson’s deep roots in Raymond School

Peterson’s relationship with Raymond School traces back to his formative years as a student there, establishing a profound connection that has shaped his professional life.

His father was on the school board, his mom was involved in the PTO, and his aunt served lunches. Even his great-uncle John Scott helped with the move from a one-room schoolhouse to the school’s current location.

“Raymond was not just my alma mater; it was part of my identity, embedded in my family’s legacy,” he reflects, remembering family holiday dinners with the principal and the superintendent attending.

The loss of his mother at age 12 marked a critical juncture in Peterson’s life. During that challenging time, Raymond School became a haven of support, offering more than academic guidance.

“The school was my anchor, providing emotional stability and a semblance of normalcy amidst the turmoil,” he recalls.

This experience was instrumental in shaping his educational philosophy and career path. He taught at Raymond School from 1994 to 2001, then returned as principal in 2021.

“When I walked back in as the principal of Raymond School, it truly was a dream come true,” Peterson said.

But that dream soon became a nightmare as the school board took on an agenda that included ridding the school of “woke culture,” throwing away the social-emotional learning curriculum and banning books.

“It’s not the Raymond you remember”

Raymond School had changed since Peterson taught there. Student in-district enrollment declined, and open enrollment allowed students from other districts to attend Raymond. A referendum also failed.

Raymond had about 430 students in 2021 when Peterson returned as principal. About 30% lived outside Raymond, a source of conflict for some parents who wanted to “keep Raymond, Raymond.” The district has also had six principals and six district administrators over the past 12 years, leading to issues around the continuity of processes and procedures. But the teachers remained.

“Many of the same faces were still there,” Peterson said. “And that was the second time that Raymond School embraced me, supported me in a new career, and took care of me.”

But even more than that, Peterson wanted all the students to feel like they belonged at Raymond School to discover their gifts, just like he did.

Peterson remembers a conversation with a teacher he had known for years.

“We got off topic a little bit, and I said, ‘I guess my biggest fear is that it’s not the Raymond I remember.’ And she said, point blank, ‘It’s not the Raymond you remember.’ And she said, ‘That doesn’t mean it can’t be, and you’re the perfect person to do that.’”

Politics and race in Raymond

The changing mental health needs of students became apparent during the 2020-2021 school year as a result of COVID, the murder of George Floyd, and the changing political landscape of Raymond itself.

Conservative media heavily influenced some parents about book banning, critical race theory, and social-emotional learning in other school districts. Attending school board meetings, several parents raised concerns about wearing masks, banning books, limiting open enrollment, and getting rid of “woke culture.” This included references to the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ+ issues, according to several sources close to the school and emails released by the school district.

This is the environment Peterson faced in coming on as the principal in the summer of 2021.

Megan Rios, who served as the school’s PTO president during the 2021-22 school year, said a classmate in her daughter’s class told her that being gay was wrong and that her mom said they would go to hell. Rios has family members who are gay.

“My daughter told the boy, ‘They aren’t going to hell. They are in Texas,’” she said.

She chose not to enroll her child in the 2023-24 school year.

When class was taught virtually, some students changed their profile photos to Black Lives Matter, Confederate flags, or Trump backgrounds. This forced the school to adjust its technology settings to limit students’ ability to customize their profiles.

“We had to send communication home to the parents,” said Abby Ramone, the coordinator of student learning. “It wasn’t very specific, but it was along the lines of When you’re home and learning, your environment is an extension of a classroom. We want it to be distraction-free.”

Some parents felt it wasn’t the school’s place to tell their children how to dress, decorate their room, or present themselves online.

Understanding the school’s response to the situation proved difficult for some parents, Ramone recalls.

“So if there’s an incident and a problem is related to social media or things happening in the outside world, they naturally come to a head when kids are at school because of social proximity,” Ramone said. “It doesn’t mean that we’re talking about it in class or teaching about it or, you know, promoting or demoting some belief system; it’s part of the world, and it’s part of their life.”

Still, school officials noticed that some middle school students experienced mental health issues, including disengagement, poor social skills, and attendance issues. Suffice it to say, this carried over onto the playground, classroom, and school bus – they were constantly connected and obsessed with a virtual lifestyle.

The behaviors didn’t happen every day, but they happened enough. Friendships were lost, and when that became too much, some parents and teachers left the school entirely, according to multiple sources – many of whom wouldn’t go on the record.

One parent told Peterson they didn’t want their children in Raymond School. She didn’t want her child invited to birthday parties, sleepovers, or even school dances by one of “those people.”

“There was too much hate,” she said.

A looming decision

So when Peterson walks into Raymond School Wednesday night, he will pass by the photos of his sister Jill Peterson, who taught there for years but died earlier this year, and pass the plaques with his father’s name. He will pass by the room where he decided to make education his life’s work.

That is the bittersweet part of this story, he said.

Peterson is aware that the political divisions within the school predated his tenure as principal. He remains confident in his efforts to foster a more inclusive and compassionate environment for students at a school he deeply cherishes. For him, those are not political traits but human traits that help children become healthy adults, problem-solvers, and critical thinkers.

Furthermore, Peterson initiated a staff scavenger hunt designed to strengthen community ties, a stark contrast to the district’s distorted narrative, which he said unjustly insinuated inappropriate behavior on his part due to his sexual orientation.

And when he thinks about the possibility of not returning to Raymond School, the accusations he’s endured, and the discrimination he’s experienced – he gets emotional.

“I have asked for none of this,” he said about the non-renewal of his contract. “None of this.”