RACINE — A new Kringle flavor from O&H Danish Bakery aims to be at the center of the holiday season – and kitchen tables – in Racine County and beyond this Christmas.

Limited edition Kringle flavor

Reindeer Tracks Kringle is the star of the holiday season – Credit: O&H Danish Bakery

Reindeer Tracks Kringle is a newly released, limited edition Kringle that has hit the shelves at O&H Danish bakeries across Southeastern Wisconsin.

It features a flaky Danish pastry filled with smooth cream cheese filling, toffee and caramel candies. It’s festively topped with vanilla frosting, toffee bits and chocolate curls.

Eric Olesen, a third-generation owner of O&H Danish Bakery, spoke with journalist Emma Widmar from the Racine County Eye to unveil his family’s story and how Kringle plays an important role in memory-making during the holidays.

Eric Olesen, a third-generation owner of O&H Danish Bakery – Credit: Racine County Eye

“Kringle is a pastry that’s unique to Racine in many, many ways,” said Olesen.

Conducted via Zoom, Emma learns all about the tasty treat and what to expect this time of year from the local bakery.

Soak up the sweetness and get to know one of Racine’s families that had a hand not only in the evolution of Kringle in Racine but also in helping to make a name for Racine.

A seasonal delight

The seasonal delight is available in stores and online until Dec. 31.

“Kringle in itself is a sharing pastry. There is no better time of the year than when we share than during Christmas time. We’re sharing gifts, we’re sharing our time with others, enjoying our families immensely, reminiscing,” said Olesen.

People can not only share this sweet treat by sharing this specific flavor but also by indulging in the classic flavors or by enjoying other bakery items available at O&H.

The limited edition item will not be available following this holiday season.

To learn more about O&H Danish Bakery, visit their website.