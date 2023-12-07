RACINE — A new Kringle flavor from O&H Danish Bakery aims to be at the center of the holiday season – and kitchen tables – in Racine County and beyond this Christmas.
Limited edition Kringle flavor
Reindeer Tracks Kringle is a newly released, limited edition Kringle that has hit the shelves at O&H Danish bakeries across Southeastern Wisconsin.
It features a flaky Danish pastry filled with smooth cream cheese filling, toffee and caramel candies. It’s festively topped with vanilla frosting, toffee bits and chocolate curls.
Watch the interview
Eric Olesen, a third-generation owner of O&H Danish Bakery, spoke with journalist Emma Widmar from the Racine County Eye to unveil his family’s story and how Kringle plays an important role in memory-making during the holidays.
“Kringle is a pastry that’s unique to Racine in many, many ways,” said Olesen.
Conducted via Zoom, Emma learns all about the tasty treat and what to expect this time of year from the local bakery.
Soak up the sweetness and get to know one of Racine’s families that had a hand not only in the evolution of Kringle in Racine but also in helping to make a name for Racine.
The interview can be watched below or by visiting Racine County Eye’s YouTube page.
A seasonal delight
The seasonal delight is available in stores and online until Dec. 31.
“Kringle in itself is a sharing pastry. There is no better time of the year than when we share than during Christmas time. We’re sharing gifts, we’re sharing our time with others, enjoying our families immensely, reminiscing,” said Olesen.
People can not only share this sweet treat by sharing this specific flavor but also by indulging in the classic flavors or by enjoying other bakery items available at O&H.
The limited edition item will not be available following this holiday season.
To learn more about O&H Danish Bakery, visit their website.
Celebrations
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.