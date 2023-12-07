After a three-week hiatus, the Racine Roundup was back on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Dec. 7.

This week’s segment was brought to viewers by Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim along with editor Loren Lamoreaux.

This week, the Racine Roundup dove into all things merry and bright while bringing viewers a special segment all about the holidays.

Reindeer Tracks Kringle The Racine County Eye brought a treat to the Racine Roundup this week. Jenkins and Kim, who were feeling just as festive as Lamoreaux, dove into a conversation about O&H Danish Bakery’s newest limited edition Kringle. Those in Racine and Milwaukee County and beyond can try the Reindeer Tracks Kringle and catch a mouthful of this season’s sweetness. A full interview with third-generation owner Eric Olesen is available online. O&H Danish Bakery’s limited edition Kringle is the heart of Christmas Read this article

Racine Police bring bilingual Santa to schools Santa’s magic includes being bilingual and it was the second story featured on the Racine Roundup this week. This week, the Racine Police Department brought the jolly old elf to six local schools. As Lamoreaux explained, the event was possible thanks to a local who saw a need and filled it. Families can catch Santa in Racine again on Saturday at the Anthony Lane COP House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Racine Police bring bilingual Santa, equity and bliss to 6 local schools Read this article

