While the overall hospitalization rate for patients of all ages who test positive for RSV, flu, and COVID-19 holds steady before the region heads into what is typically the worst of cold and flu season, infection levels for certain age groups are trending upwards.

The most recent Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report from the Wisconsin Department of Human Services for the week ending Nov. 25, 2023, tracks the number of emergency room visits and positive tests of common respiratory infections among four age groups: 0-4, 5-17, 18-64, and 65+.

RSV still active in children

Wait times for neighboring Emergency Departments are listed in the Aurora Healthcare- Burlington waiting room for those who would seek more immediate care. – Credit: Racine County Eye

According to the report, young children (age group 0-4) account for most emergency room visits for treatment of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus); up to about 5%, which is down from 12% in January 2023.

RSV is most common in children and can cause pneumonia, bronchitis and ear infections. It spreads through direct contact as well as through the air if someone carrying the virus sneezes or coughs.

The overall rate of infection sits at almost 10% with 4,830 patients tested and 461 positive results.

Flu remains a concern

In Southeast Wisconsin, specifically, the rate of emergency room visits for patients who test positive for general influenza is actually below 2%, which the state considers a baseline.

Statewide trends look similar; at this same time last year, hospitalization rates were rapidly increasing. Numbers from 2022-2023 indicate upwards of 387 hospitalizations compared with 103 in 2023.

That’s not to say Wisconsinites or residents of Racine County are in the clear; charts from 2019-2020 show a similarly slow start with a rapid acceleration after the new year to about 3,500.

COVID-19 tough for the very young and elderly

The DHS report also lists rates of COVID-19 infections that bring patients to the ER. Unsurprisingly, the very young and the elderly remain the most affected.

Children ages 0-4 and adults age 65+ account for 3% and 4% of emergency room visits, respectively, while those ages 5-17 make up less than 2% and adults ages 18-64 come in at about 2.5%.

A resident waits for treatment of a respiratory illness. – Credit: Racine County Eye

And while those percentages may seem low, of the 8,058 patients tested for COVID-19, a full 16%, or 1,288, came back positive for all age groups.

Wastewater testing earlier this fall revealed rising COVID-19 infections in Racine County even while hospitalizations remained relatively low, a not-unusual phenomenon given the number of people who test at home or don’t test at all.

“COVID numbers are increasing more than people realize because so many test at home now and don’t report their positive tests,” said Dr. Michael Frank, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Medical College of Wisconsin, said at the time. “The data from wastewater testing is important because it’s a much more reliable way to track infection rates in communities.”

The usual precautions still apply

With the holidays fast approaching, Racine County residents should put all the usual precautions to work:

Frequent handwashing

Maintain social distancing while waiting in line

Wear a mask

Stay home if symptoms appear

Eligible children and adults are encouraged to get vaccinated against RSV, flu and COVID-19 to help combat the spread of infections. Vaccines are also effective in reducing the severity of illness for those who do get sick.

Residents can find vaccine locations by visiting the Racine County website.