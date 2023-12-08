Super Bowl LVIII

It’s not long to go until the eyes of the world turn to the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada for Super Bowl LVIII. Ahead of that, we’ve looked through the latest NFL odds to analyze the five favorites according to the country’s leading sportsbooks.

Read on to find out who they are and what our thoughts on the bookmaker’s picks are…

5. Miami Dolphins

Fifth favorites for the Super Bowl sounds a lot better than a 10% chance of winning the Super so we’ll go with the former…

The Miami Dolphins are the fifth favorite to win the Super Bowl! As things stand, but is that right? Do they have enough about them to prove that prediction wrong and go all the way instead? Or are the sportsbooks being somewhat generous to the Dolphins?

We actually think their current odds are a fair reflection of where they are. On paper, the Dolphins have a team full of talent that has performed well this season and still has a couple of gears to shift through.

Yet they are still to beat anyone particularly good this season and have crumbled when facing other Super Bowl contenders, so fifth favorites seem about right to us.

4. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have one of the most physically imposing offenses in the league and boast a pretty stingy defense to boot. They demolished the Seattle Seahawks last month in what was dubbed a season-defining game and, at the time of writing, find themselves just behind the Kansas City Chiefs with an 8-3 record.

There’s a distinct air of the Philadelphia Eagles of last season about this Ravens side, who seem to be building slowly and surely in an upward trajectory toward the playoffs. The injury of Mark Andrews however could throw a spanner in the works for the Ravens and is perhaps why they’re behind three other teams in the futures markets.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

There are those teams in sports that never seem to be firing on all cylinders, that look tired, fatigued, and one step from exhaustion at all times but still somehow, always manage to win and the Kansas City Chiefs are just that team.

Mahomes’ output may have slightly dropped off and the physical efforts of last year might just be catching up with the Chiefs but there’s no way of writing them off. Many did last season ahead of their Super Bowl clash with the Eagles and they were all proved wrong.

The fact that they are third in the betting market right now is a gift really as they have every chance of retaining their title this time round. They probably won’t be longer odds than this for the rest of the season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have already proved once this year that it would be foolish to write them off…

2. San Francisco 49ers

It seemed like every man and his dog were tipping the 49ers to do well in preseason and they have all been proved right. At the time of writing, they sit atop the NFC West with an 8-3 record and are on a three-game winning streak.

Despite some defensive frailties and a plethora of injuries, the 49ers have thus far demonstrated a steadfast resolve and an ability to last the distance. Whether they can lift the Lombardi trophy without those frailties being exposed remains to be seen.

If you’re placing a bet, we’d urge you to err on the side of caution with the 49ers for now.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The afterglow of victory is relatively short-lived whereas the long, dark shadow of defeat is a lot harder to shake off. The Eagles Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs still hangs heavy over the heads of Nick Sirianni and his players but rather than letting the disappointment smother them, they are using it to inspire them.

The Eagles are top of the NFC East, on a four-game winning streak, and have a record of 9-1. On top of that they’re playing some really excellent football and look strong all over the field so it’s not hard to see why the sportsbooks have them as the outright favorites to win the Super Bowl. It just feels like their time, but I suppose the same thing could be said about them last season, and look how that went. Still, if you were to hold a gun to our head and make us predict a Super Bowl LVIII winner we’d go with the Eagles.