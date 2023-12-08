BURLINGTON — Coming to Burlington this weekend on Dec. 9 -10 is the Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship and Ice Festival.

The event is free, open to the public and will feature two days of winter fun in Downtown Historic Burlington at Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., where dozens of ice blocks will be placed.

This event started back in 2016 with the Ice Festival. It was a successful hub in Burlington for visitors to admire frozen works of art. Now, in 2023, the City of Burlington isn’t just hosting an Ice Festival, but the Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship too.

Burlington’s Ice carvings

“Each sculpture will be carved from a 300-pound block of ice that has been frozen in a special process to ensure that the blocks are crystal clear. The blocks are ten inches thick, twenty inches wide and stand forty inches tall on a wooden stand. The live sculpture carving, a favorite viewing attraction, showcases ice carvers using hand tools as they transform the massive blocks of ice into an array of giant masterpieces,” states the City of Burlington.

Credit: City of Burlington

The carvings will be completed by 3 p.m. on Dec. 9.

The fun will continue after the events wrap up as the illuminated sculptures will be standing as a sight to see for days to follow, weather permitting.

Schedule of Events in Burlington

Activities are subject to change but the following schedule of events has been set for the 2023 Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship and Ice Festival.

Schedule of events curtsey of the City of Burlington for the Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship and Ice Festival on Dec. 9-10

